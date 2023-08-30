King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 23,814 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

