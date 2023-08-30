King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 212 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $177.78.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.