King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 110,883 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,883 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 66.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 717.7% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of CNX opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

