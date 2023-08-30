King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

