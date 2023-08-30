King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 139,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

MODG opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

