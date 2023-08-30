King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $2.98 Million in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,555,000.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Bowlero stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

