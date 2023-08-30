King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

SNV stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

