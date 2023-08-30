King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Everi by 6,482.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 250,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after buying an additional 231,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

