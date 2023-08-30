King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 5,000 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Semrush were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Semrush in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Semrush by 278.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $77,716.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,405.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,589 shares of company stock valued at $216,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Semrush

Semrush Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.