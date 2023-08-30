King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 2,707 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.