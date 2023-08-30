King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,448 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

CHRW opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

