King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 46,938 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 394.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stevanato Group by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stevanato Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €34.39 ($37.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.14 and its 200 day moving average is €28.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.