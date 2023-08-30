King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 258,668 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 581.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,668 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,754,722 shares of company stock valued at $13,481,106 over the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Repay

Repay Price Performance

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.