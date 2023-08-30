Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

KIM opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

