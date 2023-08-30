Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 612,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,288.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

KIKOF opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

