Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.05. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,643,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,200,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.