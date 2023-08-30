KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.