KeyCorp Comments on The Southern Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

SO opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

