Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kellogg

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kellogg by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.