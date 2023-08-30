Kaspa Price Tops $0.0355 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $723.17 million and $21.22 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,396,560,943 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,383,240,218.448444. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0332152 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,453,978.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

