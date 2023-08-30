Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Financial Analysis

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Jupiter Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.41 -$2.62 million ($0.07) -15.21 Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million 4.52 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -1.85

Nanophase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jupiter Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.07% -62.41% -10.68% Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nanophase Technologies and Jupiter Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nanophase Technologies beats Jupiter Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

