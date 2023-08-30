Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 34.4% in August

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.49. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.64.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.