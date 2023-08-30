JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $699,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

