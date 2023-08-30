JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $20.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

JWN opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

