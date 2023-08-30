Joystick Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,721.21 or 0.99930160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

