JMP Securities Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $14.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KREF. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $853.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 408.95 and a quick ratio of 408.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

