JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE JBGS opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -360.00%.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 143.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 98,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,439,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.