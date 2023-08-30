Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

BCBP opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,921 shares of company stock worth $69,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

