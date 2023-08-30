Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $313.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. jvl associates llc boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 46,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

