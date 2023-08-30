J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.45-$9.85 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.2 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -455.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

