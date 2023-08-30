J.Jill (JILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.14%. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $269,008.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $269,008.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $609,670. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in J.Jill by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J.Jill by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in J.Jill by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 124.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Stories

