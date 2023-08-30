IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.15. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

