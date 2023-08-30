Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.70.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. Itron has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

