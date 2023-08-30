iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
