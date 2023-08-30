Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after buying an additional 833,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

