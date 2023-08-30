Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.24

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.24 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 23531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $503.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

