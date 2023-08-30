Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.17-$16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.89 billion-$16.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.99 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $536.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $537.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $534.48.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

