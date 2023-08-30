International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 830,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 18.73%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

