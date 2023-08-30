Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 8,530,000 shares. Currently, 26.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 604,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $455.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

