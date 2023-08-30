Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IRRX remained flat at $10.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,950,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $21,123,730.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,258.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.
