Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE IRRX remained flat at $10.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,950,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $21,123,730.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,258.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRRX. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $609,202,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 353,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

