Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00. Integral Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

