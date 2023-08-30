Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00. Integral Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.21.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
