Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $622,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,055,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $622,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,055,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,550. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

