Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 49.3% in August

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,897. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

