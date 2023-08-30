InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.47 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 28.58%.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $947.75 per share, with a total value of $473,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at $59,984,045.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,984,045.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,934,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,979,122,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,328,908. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

