InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IHT opened at $1.47 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 28.58%.
Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.