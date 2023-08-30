Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

