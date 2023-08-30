Imperial Oil Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$55.26 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.2459195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.88.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

