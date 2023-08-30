Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 274.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Immutep from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Immutep Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Shares of IMMP opened at $1.87 on Monday. Immutep has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

