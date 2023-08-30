iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 0.9% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $75.26 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,706.74 or 0.99989673 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002355 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.97260867 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $8,906,802.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

