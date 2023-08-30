IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,221 shares of company stock worth $852,365 over the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get IES alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Price Performance

IES stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,373. IES has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $74.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.28.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IES

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Articles

