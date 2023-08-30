IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $5,291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $511.49 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

